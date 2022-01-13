Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $622.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

