Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.15. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.68.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

