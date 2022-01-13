Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $170.44 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

