Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. AcuityAds posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

ATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

ATY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,698. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

