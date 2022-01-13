Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

AFCG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,825. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

