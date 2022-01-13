Brokerages Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSIG remained flat at $$24.53 on Thursday. 442,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

