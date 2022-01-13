Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Guess? reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 76.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 20.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Guess? by 103.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

