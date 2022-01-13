Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report sales of $302.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.62 million and the highest is $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. Trex has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.