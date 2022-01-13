Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.60 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

