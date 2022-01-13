Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.93. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.