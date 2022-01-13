Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LUNA opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

