Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $258.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.36 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $29.53 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $901.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

