Brokerages Set Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target at $48.50

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.83 on Monday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

