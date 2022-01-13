Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $142.63

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,601 shares of company stock worth $16,807,999. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

