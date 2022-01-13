Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $75.25

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. 2,147,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,976. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

