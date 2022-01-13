Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $42.08

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

