Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $23.19

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

