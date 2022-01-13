Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) PT at C$6.88

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:FVI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.70. 520,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.