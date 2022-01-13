Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $69.60

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $61.38. 361,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,345. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.