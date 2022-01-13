Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $43.64

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

