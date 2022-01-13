Brokers Issue Forecasts for SBA Communications Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.38.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $338.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

