Brokers Issue Forecasts for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

STKS opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $416.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.55.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

