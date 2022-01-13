Brokers Set Expectations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $779.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

