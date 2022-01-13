Brokers Set Expectations for Vimeo, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vimeo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.