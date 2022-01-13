Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,255. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

