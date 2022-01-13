Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $59.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NYSE:BAM opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 205.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

