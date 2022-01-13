Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 17th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

