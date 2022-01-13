Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $76.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.22 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.42 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.18 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $304.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

