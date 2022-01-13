Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BCUCY traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

