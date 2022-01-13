Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

