BTIG Research Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

