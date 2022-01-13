Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $172,441.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

