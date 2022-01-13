Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.21

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.21 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,013,141 shares trading hands.

BMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.21. The firm has a market cap of £117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

