C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $87,052. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

