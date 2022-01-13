CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

NYSE CACI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,939. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

