Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CXBMF stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

