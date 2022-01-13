Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 94,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 864,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

CXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$99.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

