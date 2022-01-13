Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

