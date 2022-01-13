Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,138 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

