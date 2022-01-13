Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Everest Re Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

