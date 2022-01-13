Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

