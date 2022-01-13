Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TGA opened at $3.35 on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.85.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

