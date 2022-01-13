Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Target Price to $35.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.