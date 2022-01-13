Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

