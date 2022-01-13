Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 51,350.0% in December

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 51,350.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DCNNF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.04. 53,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.07. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.15.

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

