Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.05

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 58550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

