Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading Up 0.7%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.34 and last traded at $147.20. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.52.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

