Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 31,806 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

