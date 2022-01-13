Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,248 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $506,410.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,575. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

MAA stock opened at $216.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

