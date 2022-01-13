Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,108,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 346,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

